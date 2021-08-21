ILCOIN Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $13,091.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005975 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007126 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,725,436,407 coins and its circulating supply is 771,739,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

