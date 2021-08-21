Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.96. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.57 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

