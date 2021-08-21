Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.57. 671,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

