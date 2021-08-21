Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $142,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW opened at $230.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

