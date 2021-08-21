Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

ILMN traded up $16.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.71. 1,106,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

