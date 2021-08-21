IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

IMAC stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. Analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

