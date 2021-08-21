Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $3.90 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.33 million and $50,451.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00007914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00134342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00151017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.12 or 1.00110619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00926273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.53 or 0.06651440 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

