Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on III. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

III opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Information Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

