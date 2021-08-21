Ink Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $738,032.26 and $56.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00814301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048268 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.