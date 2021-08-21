Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $243,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $755,000.

PNOV opened at $30.36 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30.

