Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

