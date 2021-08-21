Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

