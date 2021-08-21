Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Acquires $342,827.61 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 30,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $342,827.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 16,105 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $183,597.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.