Insider Buying: SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Acquires $77,000.00 in Stock

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of SenesTech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00.

SNES opened at $1.65 on Friday. SenesTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 33.50 and a quick ratio of 31.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 98.85% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

