Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells 80,967 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $560,291.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $754,082.94.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $855,740.20.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

