Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Sells $2,997,600.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

