Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells 314 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.