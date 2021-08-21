Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Sells $25,980.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.