Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 235 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $363.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.