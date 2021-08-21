Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.53. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
About Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.