Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.53. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.