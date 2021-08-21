Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $159.30 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

