Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $159.30 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.