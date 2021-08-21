Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Crosby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00.

INT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.93.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

