Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $109.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.75. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.