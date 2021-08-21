Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,728,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.