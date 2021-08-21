Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 104.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 10.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

