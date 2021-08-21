International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.11. 2,657,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.