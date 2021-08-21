Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $545.30 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $549.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

