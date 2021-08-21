Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 344,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of VKI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.