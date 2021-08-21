Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 13,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,089. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

