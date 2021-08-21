Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Stock Position Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIE stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.