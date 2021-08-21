Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ISEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 1,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter.

