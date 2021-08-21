Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,012% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG opened at $67.10 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.