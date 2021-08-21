Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,012% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.
Shares of HUBG opened at $67.10 on Friday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.