Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $431,784.12 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $431,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

Invitae stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,777,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 170,543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

