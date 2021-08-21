IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Head to Head Review

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IRadimed and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 12.95% 7.31% 6.32% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRadimed and Sight Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 13.10 $1.37 million $0.11 306.73 Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IRadimed and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

IRadimed currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

