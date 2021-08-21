iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce sales of $81.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $83.82 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $321.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $324.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $343.42 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $371.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.44. 283,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.