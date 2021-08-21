iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $70.94 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

