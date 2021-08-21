iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.