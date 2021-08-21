iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 4.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,910,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 453,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,559. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

