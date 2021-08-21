iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,451 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVYE. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 139.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 75,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64.

