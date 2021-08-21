iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after acquiring an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.