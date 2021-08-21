iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $51,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

