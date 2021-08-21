iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.28

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 695227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,028,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.