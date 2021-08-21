iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 148,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $100.11.

