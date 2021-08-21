iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $282.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

