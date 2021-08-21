iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $161.09. 2,264,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

