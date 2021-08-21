iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.