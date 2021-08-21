iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

