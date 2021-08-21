iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 31.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

