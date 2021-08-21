ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCHU stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ITOCHU during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 34.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

