Jakob Dupont Sells 2,152 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,696.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATRA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,642,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.